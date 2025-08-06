Enzo's La Piccola Cucina, which opened in 1983 at 1906 Princeton Ave. in Lawrence, announced its closure in a Facebook post, citing the costs of goods and staffing.

"To uphold the quality and standards you’ve always expected, we believe the time has come for Enzo’s La Piccola Cucina to close its doors," the restaurant wrote.

Many of the customers at Enzo's had become family, the restaurant said.

While Enzo's did not give a closure date, it said it would remain open over the next four-five weeks and hoped to see many customers one last time, "reminiscing about our friendships as you enjoy a wonderful meal with us."

"Thank you for your loyalty, your laughter, and your love," the restaurant wrote. "Though all good things must come to an end, the memories we created together will live on."

Patrons reacted with sadness on social media.

"I can't say I'm not disappointed! From dinners, lunch, birthdays, anniversaries, engagement parties, Christmas parties you were always the GO TO place," one customer wrote. "To say we will miss Enzo's and especially the food is a huge understatement."

"Thank you for being a part of our family for over 30 years," another customer said. "We used to come in with our little girl who is now a married woman with a little girl of her own. I personally will miss the wonderful food, atmosphere and love Enzo’s has always had."

"My wife and I just scheduled a final dinner at Enzo’s," another patron wrote. "You will be missed. Our favorite Italian restaurant for many years. Have a great retirement."

