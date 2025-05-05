Bristol Myers Squibb Laying Off 500+ Employees From Lawrence Township Office

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice, the company plans to lay off 516 employees from its Lawrence Township headquarters beginning Friday, May 9, with layoffs continuing into next year, ending in March.

Bristol Myers Squibb had previously laid off 290 employees from its Lawrence office in February.

In reporting its 2024 financial results, the company said it was " expanding its existing strategic productivity initiative to include approximately $2 billion in additional annualized cost savings by the end of 2027."

"Under this expanded initiative, savings will be driven by changes in organizational design and efforts to enhance operational efficiency. These savings will be removed from our cost structure to contribute to a leaner, more efficient company while investing behind growth brands and promising areas of science," the company said.

