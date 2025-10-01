Cleaning Agent Sends 2 Lambertville Garbage Collectors To Hospital: Authorities

At 9:45 a.m., while collecting garbage at the Lambertville Municipal Utilities Authority, the two employees came into contact with peracetic acid, a cleaning agent used by the LMUA, the City of Lambertville said in a release.

The employees were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment, the city said.

As a precaution, the Hazardous Materials Unit of the County of Hunterdon was dispatched to the area to contain and dispose of the substance, the city said.

There is no immediate concern for the public and the matter is under investigation by the Lambertville Police Department, the city said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lambertville-West Amwell and receive free news updates.