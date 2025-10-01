Fair 56°

Cleaning Agent Sends 2 Lambertville Garbage Collectors To Hospital: Authorities

Two Lambertville employees had to be hospitalized after they came into contact with a dangerous cleaning agent on Tuesday, Sept. 30, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: City of Lambertville via Facebook
At 9:45 a.m., while collecting garbage at the Lambertville Municipal Utilities Authority, the two employees came into contact with peracetic acid, a cleaning agent used by the LMUA, the City of Lambertville said in a release.

The employees were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment, the city said.

As a precaution, the Hazardous Materials Unit of the County of Hunterdon was dispatched to the area to contain and dispose of the substance, the city said.

There is no immediate concern for the public and the matter is under investigation by the Lambertville Police Department, the city said.

