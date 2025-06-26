Body Of Missing Lambertville Swimmer Found 11 Miles Down River In PA: Officials

The man's body was recovered around 6:18 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, by the Yardley-Makefield Fire Company in Bucks County, PA, according to New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson Larry Hajna.

The man had last been seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Delaware River near the Firemen’s Eddy section of the Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park in West Amwell Township, Hunterdon County, Hajna said.

Yardley is located approximately 11 miles from Lambertville, NJ.

Identification of the body is pending confirmation by the Bucks County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation remains active, led by the New Jersey State Park Police and the Lower Makefield Police Department, with help from the Bucks County Coroner’s Office and other supporting agencies.

“The New Jersey State Park Police thanks the numerous local agencies who assisted in the search and investigation,” Hajna said.

Those agencies include the Hunterdon County Office of Emergency Management, the Lambertville–New Hope Rescue Squad, the West Amwell Fire Department, the Union Fire Department, the West Amwell Police Department, the Hopewell Police Department, the New Jersey State Police Marine Unit, the New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit, and the Yardley-Makefield Fire Company.

