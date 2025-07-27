Suspected DUI Red Bank Driver Kills 11-Year-Old Girl, Woman In Lakewood Crash: Prosecutor

Raul Luna-Perez, 43, was behind the wheel of a Dodge Durango that collided head-on with a Nissan Sentra just before 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, at the intersection of Cross Street and Hearthstone Drive in Lakewood, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a release.

Luna-Perez was driving east on Cross Street when his SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the Nissan head-on, the prosecutor said.

The female driver of the Nissan Sentra was pronounced dead at the scene, Billhimer said. An 11-year-old girl in the front seat was transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood where she died, the prosecutor said.

A second 11-year-old girl, seated in the back of the Nissan — was taken to the same hospital and remained in “serious but stable condition” as of Sunday, July 27.

Two passengers in the Dodge Durango were treated at Jersey Shore University Medical Center for minor injuries and released.

First responders at the scene detected that Luna-Perez showed signs of impairment, Billhimer said. A blood draw was conducted under a court-authorized warrant. The results are pending.

Luna-Perez was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and assault by auto and is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

