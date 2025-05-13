Light Showers Rain 68°

Suspected Driver Charged After Airborne Crash Kills Woman In Lakewood: Prosecutor

A 56-year-old Toms River man is facing charges after a passenger in a car he was driving was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning, May 13, authorities said.

Photo Credit: Lakewood NJ Police Department.
At 1:35 a.m., Lakewood police responded to Cedar Bridge Avenue near the Garden State Parkway after a truck struck overhead utility wires, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

While on scene, officers discovered a heavily damaged 2015 Nissan Altima overturned in a drainage ditch, adjacent to Cedar Bridge Avenue, Billhimer said. Martine Taylor, the driver, and a 52-year-old female passenger were entrapped in the vehicle, Billhimer said.

Taylor was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital while the woman was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene, Billhimer said.

An investigation by law enforcement revealed the Altima had been traveling westbound on Cedar Bridge Avenue prior to the crash, Billhimer said. The vehicle crossed the double yellow centerline before exiting the roadway, going airborne and clearing a guardrail, traveling 189 feet, Billhimer said.

While airborne, the car struck a utility pole, Billhimer said. The vehicle briefly made contact with the ground before becoming airborne, striking a tree, before coming to a rest upside down on the drainage ditch, Billhimer said.

Taylor's license was suspended at the time of the crash, Billhimer said. He was charged with causing death while driving with a suspended license, Billhimer said. He remains hospitalized, Billhimer said.

