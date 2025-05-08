Mostly Cloudy 63°

Lakewood Parents Charged With Murder Of Infant Daughter: Prosecutor

Two Lakewood parents were arrested and charged on Wednesday, May 7, with murdering their three-month old daughter, authorities said.

Ruben Santiago and Caitlin Gibson.

 Photo Credit: Ocean County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

On Monday, May 5 at 7:20 p.m., Lakewood Township police responded to a residence on Pinehurst Drive for a report of an infant having difficulty breathing, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

The infant was transported to Ocean University Medical Center and then to an intensive care unit at Jersey Shore  University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead the next day, Billhimer said.

A post-mortem examination of the infant determined she died due to blunt force trauma to the head, causing fracturing and a subdural hematoma, Billhimer said. An investigation determined Ruben Santiago, 36, and Caitlin Gibson, 28, her parents, were responsible for the infant's death, Billhimer said.

Santiago and Gibson remain lodged at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing, Billhimer said.

