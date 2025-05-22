Lakewood Man Indicted For 100 MPH Crash That Killed 82-Year-Old: Ocean County Prosecutor

On Sunday, May 3, 2024, at 9 a.m. Lakewood police responded to the crash at the intersection of County Line Road and Laurelwood, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Aryeh Bakst, 20, was driving a 2023 Tesla west on County Line Road when his car hit a 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by 82-year-old Jules Brotsky, a Lakewood resident in the intersection, Billhimer said.

Bakst, a Lakewood resident, and Brotsky were rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, Billhimer said. Brotsky died weeks later from his injuries, Billhimer said, while Bakst was treated and released, Billhimer said.

Investigators said Bakst was driving 104 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone, Billhimer said.

Bakst was also issued motor vehicle summonses for reckless driving, careless driving, and speeding, Billhimer said.

