Lakewood Father Left Toddler In Locked Car For 20+ Minutes: Prosecutor

At 3:15 p.m., a Lakewood Township police officer observed a small child alone in a parked vehicle, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. The vehicle was locked and not running, police said.

The officer retrieved a lock-out tool from his patrol vehicle, made entry into the parked vehicle, and removed the toddler, Billhimer said. The child was treated by Lakewood First Aid and transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood where he was treated and released, Billhimer said.

Feldman was taken into custody when he returned to his vehicle, Billhimer said, and is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The toddler was left in the vehicle for 24 minutes, Billhimer said.

