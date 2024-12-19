Fair 40°

Four Injured In Small Plane Crash At Lakewood Airport

A small plane crashed near Lakewood's airport, leaving four passengers injured, authorities said.

The Lakewood Township (NJ) Municipal Airport.

Officers received a call about the crash at the Lakewood Township Municipal Airport just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, a Lakewood Police Department spokesperson said.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and found the plane in a wooded area. The general aviation airport is located on 191 acres off Cedarbridge Avenue and is operated by the township government.

The condition of the passengers' injuries was unknown as of press time. It was also unclear what led up to the crash.

The investigation remained ongoing, police said.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

