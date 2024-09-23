Five Arrested In Heroin, Cocaine, Meth Bust In Ocean County: Prosecutors

The five were taken into custody during a month-long investigation into drug dealing, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release on Friday, Sept. 20. Investigators identified a home on Bear Hollow Court in Little Egg Harbor used for the drug sales and established surveillance.
John Pecoreno, 40, and Elysia Sullins, 23, both of Little Egg Harbor, were seen leaving the home and driving away from the area on Friday, September 6. Investigators continued surveilling several other locations throughout the county.
When Pecoreno and Sullins returned to the Bear Hollow Court home, they were arrested and the county SWAT team executed a search warrant. Detectives seized about 1,050 heroin wax folds, 10 grams of cocaine, 36 grams of meth, 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug-dealing items.
John Pecoreno’s father Vincent Pecoreno, 61, also of Little Egg Harbor, and Erron Gransden, 38, of West Creek, were at the home during the raid and taken into custody. Keyon Randolph, 25, of Lakewood, was also arrested on the same day after he was seen making a drug deal with John Pecoreno at a Lakewood home.
John Pecoreno was charged with:
- Distribution of less than one-half ounce of cocaine
- Distribution of less than one-half ounce of heroin
- Possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin with intent to distribute
- Possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute
- Possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Conspiracy to possess more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin with intent to distribute
- Conspiracy to possess more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute
- Conspiracy to possess more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Two counts of possession of cocaine
- Two counts of possession of heroin
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Wandering to obtain or distribute a controlled dangerous substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute
- Possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin with intent to distribute
- Possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Conspiracy to possess more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute
- Conspiracy to possess more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin with intent to distribute
- Conspiracy to possess more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of heroin
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Wandering to obtain or distribute a controlled dangerous substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Vincent Pecoreno was charged with:
- Possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute
- Possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin with intent to distribute
- Possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of heroin
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Randolph was charged with:
- Distribution of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin
- Distribution of more than one-half ounce of but less than five ounces of methamphetamine
- Possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin with intent to distribute
- Two counts of possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute
- Possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Conspiracy to possess more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin with intent to distribute
- Conspiracy to possess more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute
- Conspiracy to possess more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of heroin
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Wandering to obtain or distribute a controlled dangerous substance
Gransden was charged with conspiracy to possess more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine.
John Pecoreno was held at the Ocean County Jail and will remain there through his trial.
The other four were released on bail.
