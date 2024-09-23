Five Arrested In Heroin, Cocaine, Meth Bust In Ocean County: Prosecutors

The five were taken into custody during a month-long investigation into drug dealing, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release on Friday, Sept. 20. Investigators identified a home on Bear Hollow Court in Little Egg Harbor used for the drug sales and established surveillance.

John Pecoreno, 40, and Elysia Sullins, 23, both of Little Egg Harbor, were seen leaving the home and driving away from the area on Friday, September 6. Investigators continued surveilling several other locations throughout the county.

When Pecoreno and Sullins returned to the Bear Hollow Court home, they were arrested and the county SWAT team executed a search warrant. Detectives seized about 1,050 heroin wax folds, 10 grams of cocaine, 36 grams of meth, 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug-dealing items.

John Pecoreno’s father Vincent Pecoreno, 61, also of Little Egg Harbor, and Erron Gransden, 38, of West Creek, were at the home during the raid and taken into custody. Keyon Randolph, 25, of Lakewood, was also arrested on the same day after he was seen making a drug deal with John Pecoreno at a Lakewood home.

John Pecoreno was charged with:

Distribution of less than one-half ounce of cocaine

Distribution of less than one-half ounce of heroin

Possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin with intent to distribute

Possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Conspiracy to possess more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin with intent to distribute

Conspiracy to possess more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute

Conspiracy to possess more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Two counts of possession of cocaine

Two counts of possession of heroin

Possession of methamphetamine

Wandering to obtain or distribute a controlled dangerous substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin with intent to distribute

Possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Conspiracy to possess more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute

Conspiracy to possess more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin with intent to distribute

Conspiracy to possess more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of cocaine

Possession of heroin

Possession of methamphetamine

Wandering to obtain or distribute a controlled dangerous substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Sullins was charged with:

Vincent Pecoreno was charged with:

Possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin with intent to distribute

Possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of cocaine

Possession of heroin

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Randolph was charged with:

Distribution of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin

Distribution of more than one-half ounce of but less than five ounces of methamphetamine

Possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin with intent to distribute

Two counts of possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Conspiracy to possess more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin with intent to distribute

Conspiracy to possess more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute

Conspiracy to possess more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of heroin

Possession of cocaine

Possession of methamphetamine

Wandering to obtain or distribute a controlled dangerous substance

Gransden was charged with conspiracy to possess more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine.

John Pecoreno was held at the Ocean County Jail and will remain there through his trial.

The other four were released on bail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lakewood and receive free news updates.