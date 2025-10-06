Fog 57°

Fire Damages Lakewood Elementary School

A Friday night fire caused damage to an elementary school in Lakewood, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Jersey Shore Fire Response
Sam Barron

At 7:30 p.m., Lakewood Township Police and Fire responded to Piner Elementary School at 1141 E. County Line Rd. for a structure fire, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Emergency personnel discovered an active structure fire and were able to extinguish the blaze, Billhimer said.

The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation, Billhimer said.

Piner Elementary School had previously been closed as part of a districtwide reorganization. The fire heavily damaged the cafeteria and auditorium, officials told Asbury Park Press.

