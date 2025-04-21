Overcast with Haze 49°

Driver Hits Lakewood Cop Going 106 MPH: Prosecutor

A police officer is in critical condition after a 20-year-old Lakewood man ran a red light and crashed into his car while going 106 miles per hour on Saturday, April 19, authorities said.

Edwin Ramirez-Carranzo

Edwin Ramirez-Carranzo

 Photo Credit: Ocean County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

At 12:10 a.m., Lakewood police responded to New Hampshire Avenue and Cedar Bridge Avenue and found a Honda Civic in the roadway and a Chevy Silverado in a drainage basin located off the roadway, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. 

An investigation determined the Chevy Silverado, operated by Edwin Ramirez-Carranzo, was traveling northbound on New Hampshire Avenue when it ran through a red light and struck the Civic, which was being operated by an off-duty Lakewood Township Police Officer, Billhimer said. The police officer had recently finished his shift, Billhimer said.

The police officer is in critical condition at a nearby hospital. Ramirez-Carranzo was traveling at more than 106 miles per hour seconds before the crash, Billhimer said. 

Ramirez-Carranzo, who had a probationary driver's license, was charged with aggravated assault and hit with numerous traffic summonses. He was released from the hospital on Sunday, April 20 and transported to Ocean County Jail, Billhimer said.

