47 Counts Of Child Endangerment For Bus Driver Who Left Wheel Unattended: Lakewood Cops

Xiao Lei Lei Tian drove at high speeds, failed to maintain his lane, used a cell phone while driving and at one point stood in the aisle of the moving bus, leaving the steering wheel unattended, Lakewood police said.

The bus, which had 47 juveniles and three adults, was en route from Rhode Island to a school in Lakewood, police said. It was found disabled near the intersection of Cedar Bridge Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue after running out of gas, police said.

Tian was charged with 47 counts of child endangerment and multiple motor vehicle violations, police said. No injuries were reported, police said.

