Fair 63°

SHARE

Arson: Lakewood Man Intentionally Set Fire, Prosecutor Says

A 36-year-old Lakewood resident was arrested and charged after he set a fire at a residence on Thursday, Sept. 25, authorities said.

Tysan Davis

Tysan Davis

 Photo Credit: Ocean County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

At 4:45 p.m., Lakewood police and fire responded to Fairway Villas and observed  a pile of clothing smoldering and an air conditioner condenser on fire, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

The fire was swiftly brought under control and an investigation revealed the fire originated at the southwest corner of the concrete patio of the residence, Billhimer said. The cause of the fire was determined to be incendiary through the use of an open flame to ignite liquid, Billhimer said.

An investigation determine Tysan Davis intentionally set the fire and he was taken into custody, Billhimer said.

to follow Daily Voice Lakewood and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE