Arson: Lakewood Man Intentionally Set Fire, Prosecutor Says

At 4:45 p.m., Lakewood police and fire responded to Fairway Villas and observed a pile of clothing smoldering and an air conditioner condenser on fire, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

The fire was swiftly brought under control and an investigation revealed the fire originated at the southwest corner of the concrete patio of the residence, Billhimer said. The cause of the fire was determined to be incendiary through the use of an open flame to ignite liquid, Billhimer said.

An investigation determine Tysan Davis intentionally set the fire and he was taken into custody, Billhimer said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lakewood and receive free news updates.