$16K Raised For Family Of NJ Aunt, 11-Year-Old Girl Killed By Suspected DUI Driver In Lakewood

The campaign was launched by Maria Celina Aguilar, the niece of 42-year-old Maria Pleitez, who died alongside the girl, identified by Aguilar as Dayanara Cortes, when their car was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver late Saturday night, July 26.

“My aunt was a wonderful woman who worked hard every day to take care of her two daughters,” Aguilar wrote. “She is leaving behind my 16-year-old niece.”

Aguilar said funds will be used for funeral expenses and repatriation of the bodies, adding: “Any donation will be a big help. Thank you and God bless.”

Pleitez and Dayanara were riding in a Nissan Sentra that was struck by a Dodge Durango near the intersection of Cross Street and Hearthstone Drive, authorities said. The crash happened just before 11:20 p.m.

According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, the driver of the Durango, Raul Luna-Perez, 43, of Red Bank, showed signs of impairment at the scene. He was arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and assault by auto. A blood test was conducted under a court-authorized warrant, and results are pending.

A second 11-year-old girl in the back seat of the Sentra was hospitalized and remained in serious but stable condition as of Sunday.

Luna-Perez is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

