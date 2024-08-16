Magical Escape With Sparkling Backyard Oasis Listed At $3.85M On Lake Kinnelon

"Chateau Moderna," as it's called in the listing by Tony Nabhan of Keller William City Views Realty, sprawls across 3.79 acres of 797 W. Shore Dr. in Kinnelon.

Something out of Beverly Hills, the home is in the highly-coveted Smoke Rise community and has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.

It's situated on Lake Kinnelon and boasts panoramic views of the mountains — "the perfect juxtaposition between mountain and water," the listing says.

Luxury amenities include a koi and lily ponds, a deck that overlooks the landscaping and constant new bloom, Swarvoski crystal doors, automated blinds, a wine cellar, theater, and — its crown jewel — a backyard oasis studded with an exquisite pool, hot tub, waterfalls, and fire pit.

Residents will have access to the community's Smoke Rise Inn, tennis courts, a playground, a beach ready for swimming, boating and fishing, and 24-hour security.

