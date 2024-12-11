Tracey Ryan, 52, was identified as the pedestrian who died in the Route 36 crash, a Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson said on Wednesday, Dec. 11. The collision happened near the intersection with Union Avenue at around 7:49 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9.

Paramedics rushed Ryan to the hospital and she was pronounced dead at 8:33 p.m. The vehicle's driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

A GoFundMe page said Ryan was born in Laurence Harbor and had lived in Union Beach for the last 24 years. She was remembered as a devoted mother, wife, and friend who "was the life of every party."

The GoFundMe had raised more than $8,500 from at least 87 donations as of press time.

"She was someone who everyone knew no matter where she went," wrote Taylor Carbone, the fundraiser's organizer. "Her absence leaves a hole in all the hearts that loved and knew her."

Ryan was survived by her husband of 36 years Jimmy, along with their daughter and son.

"She loved her family and friends unconditionally and was loyal to all those around her," Carbone wrote. "She lived every day for her family."

No charges or summonses have been issued as of December 11. The Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team was helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or the Hazlet Township Police Department at 732-264-0763, ext. 2110.

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for Tracey Ryan.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Keyport-Union Beach and receive free news updates.