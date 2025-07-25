Union Beach Man Stole $141K Worth Of Cell Phones: Monmouth County Prosecutor

Norberto Mattias worked as a business sales account manager for a telecommunications company and had been fraudulently ordering iPhone 15s under multiple companies’ accounts, but having them shipped directly to his home, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

Mattias was charged with theft by unlawful taking following an examination of business and shipping records, along with interviews of five of Matias’s clients who indicated that they had never received the phones despite being charged for them, Santiago said.

The Union Beach man is charged with stealing 123 cell phones, many of which remain unrecovered, valued at slightly more than $141,000, Santiago said.

