The first call for the fire at Brown's Point Marina came in just after 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, a Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson said. One firefighter was brought to a hospital with minor injuries and released, while the other was treated at the scene.

The U.S. Coast Guard, New York City Fire Department (FDNY), the New Jersey State Police's marine unit, and several fire departments also responded. The pier suffered minor damage and the scene was cleared by around 6:30 p.m.

According to its website, Brown's Point Marina is a full-service boat storage facility on West Front Street that was renovated in 2021. The marina on the Raritan Bay is about a quarter-mile west of Keyport Waterfront Park.

This was the third fire at a New Jersey marina in less than three weeks. Four marina employees suffered smoke inhalation after flames broke out on a roughly 42-foot boat in Wildwood on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Two people were injured during a boat explosion at Raritan Marina in the Laurence Harbor section of Old Bridge on Wednesday, Aug. 28. A 57-year-old man from Old Bridge was airlifted with burns to his face and legs after the explosion launched him into the water.

The investigation was ongoing but the fire didn't appear to be suspicious, the prosecutor's office spokesperson said.

