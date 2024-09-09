Three Boats Catch Fire After Explosion At Brown's Point Marina In Keyport (Developing)

The fire broke out at Brown's Point Marina on Monday, Sept. 9, Keyport's emergency management office said in a Facebook post at 3:53 p.m. Residents were asked to avoid the area near the West Front Street facility.

Keyport police said officers first received a call about the fire at around 2:50 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard, New York City Fire Department (FDNY), the New Jersey State Police's marine unit, and firefighters from other Monmouth County communities were also responding.

Social media posts showed heavy smoke in the sky above the marina. Officials didn't say if anyone was injured as of press time.

According to its website, Brown's Point Maria is a full-service boat storage facility that was renovated in 2021. The marina on the Raritan Bay is about a quarter-mile west of Keyport Waterfront Park.

This appeared to be the third fire at a New Jersey marina in less than three weeks. Four marina employees suffered smoke inhalation after flames broke out on a roughly 42-foot boat in Wildwood on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Two people were injured during a boat explosion at Raritan Marina in the Laurence Harbor section of Old Bridge on Wednesday, Aug. 28. A 57-year-old man from Old Bridge was airlifted with burns to his face and legs after the explosion launched him into the water.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

