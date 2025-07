At 10:04 p.m., officers responded to Route 35 near Stop and Shop and found the motorcyclist off the roadway, Keyport police said. The man was operating a 2011 Suzuki Hayabusa when he lost control of the bike, police said.

He was pronounced dead at Bayshore Hospital, police said. He was wearing a helmet, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Keyport-Union Beach and receive free news updates.