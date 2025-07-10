Fords Motorcyclist Killed In Keyport Crash: Police

At 8:02 p.m., officers responded to report of a single vehicle crash on Route 35 near Seaboard Marine, Keyport police said. Yovani Morfa was operating a 2020 Kawasaki ZX6 and driving north on Route 35 when he struck a curb, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle, police said.

Morfa, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

He was employed by GoJet Airlines as an aircraft technician according to his obituary from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home website.

Morfa is survived by his parents, Yelina and Francisco, his siblings, Adrian, Frank and Emely, his obituary reads.

A funeral will be held Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church. He will be buried at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, according to his obituary.

To view his obituary, click here.

