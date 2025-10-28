Fair 40°

Albert Masonius Killed In New Jersey Turnpike Crash: Njsp

A 32-year-old Keyport man was fatally struck by a car after he exited his vehicle while standing in the roadway on the New Jersey Turnpike in Middlesex County, early Monday, Oct. 27, authorities said.

At 4:01 a.m., Albert Masonius was operating a Nissan south on the Turnpike in South Brunswick Township when it collided with a Toyota minivan, causing the Nissan to become disabled in the center lane of the roadway, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State police said.

A separate crash involving a Mazda SUV, a Honda SUV and a Kia SUV caused the Kia to struck Masonius; Nissan, authorities said.

After the initial crash, Masonius exited his vehicle and was standing in the left lane when a Toyota SUV traveling south on the inner roadway struck him, Lebron said.

Masonius was pronounced dead at the scene, Lebron said. 

Two other people sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

