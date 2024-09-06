$36K Raised After Death Of Varsity HS Baseball Player Nick Cocchia, Of Kenilworth

Nick was raised in Mountainside before moving to Kenilworth with his family, his obituary says. Nick played first base, outfield, and pitched for the varsity baseball team at Governor Livingston High School in Berkley Heights, his obituary says.

He helped lead the team to their victory as state champions in 2015 before playing college baseball for Montclair State University. He graduated with a degree in justice systems with a concentration in criminal justice.

As of press time, more than $36,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Nick's family.

Click here for Nick Cocchia's complete obituary.

