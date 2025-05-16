Light Rain Fog/Mist 68°

Two Killed, Nine Hospitalized In Two-Car Crash In Kearny: Prosecutor

Two people were killed in a crash in Kearny the morning of Friday, May 16, authorities said.

Kearny police

 Photo Credit: Kearny Police
Sam Barron

At 3:30 a.m., Kearny police responded to 490 Newark-Jersey City Turnpike for a crash between a BMW sedan and a Ford transit van, authorities said. The driver of the BMW and a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin, Suarez said.

The transit van contained nine occupants from Canada and New York, Suarez said. All nine occupants were hospitalized with one person in critical but stable condition, Suarez said.

The crash remains under investigation, Suarez said.

