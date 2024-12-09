Two Killed In Kearny Fire: Prosecutor

Around midnight, the Kearny Fire Department responded to a fire at 56 Hamilton Ave. and encountered heavy fire coming from a single residence, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Two people, Martin Wilson, 61, and Mary Beth Guenther, 58, were located within the structure with serious injuries, Suarez said. They were transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead, Suarez said.

A preliminary investigation determined the fire originated in the basement of the structure, Suarez said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, however, foul play is not suspected at this time, Suarez said. The fire is being investigated by the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force with assistance by the Kearny Fire Department and the Kearny Police Department, Suarez said.

