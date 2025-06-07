SWAT Team Arrests Kearny Gym Owner Who Beat Worker With Handgun: Cops

The incident happened on Friday, June 6, at 3 p.m. on Schuyler Avenue, after Edsel M. Brown, 35, of Kearny, was confronted by an employee at Seabra Foods for stealing merchandise, Kearny police said. Brown then pulled out a black handgun and beat an employee with it," police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a trauma center due to the severity of the facial injury.

Detectives quickly identified Brown using town surveillance cameras, noting his tattoos. He was seen running to No Label Fitness, a local gym he owns that is not currently open, police said. Firearms records confirmed that a 9mm handgun was registered to him.

Within 30 minutes, a perimeter was established around the gym, which police said had its lights off and all doors and windows obscured.

By that evening, Kearny detectives and the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team served arrest and search warrants. Brown allegedly “resisted arrest and assaulted officers” before fleeing again. Officers gave chase and ultimately apprehended him.

A Hudson County drone helped track him, and during the pursuit, Brown allegedly discarded evidence later recovered by officers. Inside the gym, detectives found more evidence linking him to the robbery.

Brown was charged with first-degree robbery and “various other criminal offenses.” He was taken to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

“Violence will not be tolerated in our community,” said Chief Scott Macfie. “Our continued investment in modern technology… has once again proven essential in resolving critical incidents.”

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

