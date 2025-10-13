Stabbing At Kearny Marshalls After Dispute At Checkout Line: Police

At 6:17 p.m., officers responded to the Marshalls in Kearny at 175 Passaic Ave. and found a woman in bloody clothing with multiple puncture wounds to the torso, Kearny police said.

The woman was stabbed over a dispute over the movement speed of the checkout line, police said. Amber Thompson threatened to harm the victim "outside," and proceeded to purchase a set of kitchen knives, police said.

Thompson pursued the victim in the parking lot and stabbed her multiple times, police said.

She was located in the Marshalls bathroom with a kitchen knife laying atop the baby changing station, police said. She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, police said.

