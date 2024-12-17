Kearny Man Uploaded 1K+ Child Porn Images: Prosecutor

An investigation into David Bradow began in August after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received two cyber tips regarding child sex abuse material being stored on online servers, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The investigation found over 1,000 files of child sex abuse material had been uploaded by Bradlow, Suarez said.

Bradow was arrested at his residence and charged with possession of child sex abuse material, Suarez said.

