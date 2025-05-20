Double Fatal Crash Investigation Shuts Newark-Jersey City Turnpike Days Later: Police

The closure is part of the ongoing probe into a double fatal collision that occurred in Kearny, according to the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Kearny Police Department.

The Newark-Jersey City Turnpike will be closed to all traffic between Kearny and Jersey City starting 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, officials said. The crash happened on May 16.

Motorists should expect detours and are advised to use alternate routes through midnight on Wednesday, May 21, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Kearny and receive free news updates.