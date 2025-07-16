CVS, Newport Mall, Children's Hospital Among North Jersey Locations Exposed To Measles: Njdoh

The single confirmed case is not known to be related to the Ocean County measles case reported last week, NJDOH said. New Jersey is not currently experiencing a measles outbreak, which is defined as three or more related cases by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, NJDOH said.

Anyone who visited the following locations, only during the specified dates and times, may have been exposed to measles:

University Hospital, Emergency Department, 150 Bergen St. Newark

Date & Time: Friday, July 4, between 5:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

Hackensack University Medical Center 30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack

Pediatric Emergency Department:

Date & Time: Friday, July 4, 11:15 p.m. through Saturday, July 5, 2:30 a.m.

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 8, between 12:45 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.

Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 8 between, 5:15 a.m. through Wednesday, July 9, 4:30 p.m.

Roast’d Coffee, 10 River Dr. S, Jersey City

Date & Time: Sunday, July 6, 2025, between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Newport Mall, 30 Mall Dr W, Jersey City

Date & Time: Sunday July 6, between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Al-Basha, 1076 Main St. Paterson

Date & Time: Sunday, July 6, between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Elite Pediatrics, 1 Broadway, Suite 303, Elmwood Park

Date & Time: Monday, July 7, between 10:00 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

CVS, 220 Schuyler Ave. Kearny,

Date & Time: Monday, July 7, between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Anyone who suspects an exposure or illness should call their local health department or a health care provider before going to any medical office or emergency department, NJDOH said. Special arrangements can be made for evaluation while also protecting other patients and medical staff from possible infection, NJDOH said.

Measles symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash that usually appears between three and five days after symptoms begin. The rash usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, torso, arms, legs, and feet. Measles can also cause serious complications, such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain), and can lead to miscarriage in pregnant people, premature birth, or a low-birth-weight baby, NJDOH said.

Since the beginning of 2025, New Jersey has had five confirmed cases of measles reported. Nationally, measles cases have soared to the highest levels reported since 1992, eight years before the disease was eliminated in the U.S. in 2000. According to the CDC, as of July 8, 2025, a total of 1,288 cases across 39 jurisdictions have been reported this year.

MMR vaccine, administered in two doses, is safe and the most effective way to protect against measles, mumps, and rubella. The vaccine is also effective at preventing complications caused by these highly contagious diseases.

