Armed Man Barricades Himself In Kearny For 10 Hours: Police

At 9:27 a.m., a woman contacted the police department and said her life had been threatened by a man with whom she lives with and that he was armed with a knife, authorities said, Kearny police said.

Officers removed the woman and her child but the man barricaded himself inside the residence and made statements suggesting he was experiencing a mental health crisis, police said.

The Kearny Police Department, Hudson County Sheriff’s Office, Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team evacuated neighbors who reside in the same building and secured the perimeter, authorities said.

After about 10 hours of negotiators and crisis specialists communicating with the man, he ultimately agreed to receive medical attention at a hospital, police said.

No force was used and a peaceful resolution was ultimately reached, police said. The woman declined to pursue criminal charges and nobody was injured, police said.

