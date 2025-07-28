Fair

SHARE

Woman Sexually Assaulted In Jersey City: Prosecutor

A woman was sexually assaulted as she entered a residence in Jersey City Saturday evening, July 26, authorities said.

Jersey City police

Jersey City police

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza (file photo)
Sam Barron

At 11:30 p.m., Jersey City police responded to Sussex Street after a woman reported she was physically and sexually assaulted by an unknown man as she entered the home, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was treated for her injuries, Suarez said.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit and Jersey City Police, Suarez said.

to follow Daily Voice Jersey City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE