Woman Sexually Assaulted In Jersey City: Prosecutor

At 11:30 p.m., Jersey City police responded to Sussex Street after a woman reported she was physically and sexually assaulted by an unknown man as she entered the home, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was treated for her injuries, Suarez said.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit and Jersey City Police, Suarez said.

