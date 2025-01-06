Woman Sexually Assaulted In Jersey City Home Invasion: Prosecutor

At 7 p.m., a man entered a residence on McAdoo Avenue through her window and then physically and sexually assaulted the woman inside, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The woman is being treated at a nearby hospital with multiple injuries, Suarez said. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 201-915-1234.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Jersey City and receive free news updates.