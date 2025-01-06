Light Snow Fog/Mist 30°

Woman Sexually Assaulted In Jersey City Home Invasion: Prosecutor

A home invasion led to a woman being sexually assaulted inside her home in Jersey City on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 5, authorities said.

Jersey City police

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza (file photo)
Sam Barron

At 7 p.m.,  a man entered a residence on McAdoo Avenue through her window and then physically and sexually assaulted the woman inside, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The woman is being treated at a nearby hospital with multiple injuries, Suarez said. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact 201-915-1234.

