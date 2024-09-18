Woman Resentenced To 70 Years In Prison For Jersey City Double Murder: Prosecutor

Latonia Bellamy was convicted in 2021 of felony murder for the robbery and fatal shooting of Michael Muchioki, 27, and Nia Haqq, 25 on Randolph Avenue in Jersey City in April 2010, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The couple were killed outside their home after coming home from their engagement party, NJ.com reported.

An appeals court upheld Bellamy's conviction but remanded her sentencing back to the court to consider additional records provided by the defendant, Suarez said.

Shiquan Bellamy, 34, is serving a life plus 30-year sentence and Darmellia Lawrence, 35, is serving a 20-year sentence for their roles in Muchioki and Haqq’s murder, Suarez said.

Bellamy received 30 years for felony murder for the death of Muchioki, running concurrently with a 10-year sentence for robbery, Suarez said. Bellamy was sentenced to a consecutive 40-year term in prison for murder relating to the death of Haqq, which runs concurrent to a 10-year sentence for carjacking, a 10-year sentence for robbery, and a 5-year sentence for unlawful possession of a weapon, Suarez said. Bellamy will not be eligible for parole until 64 years of the sentence is served, Suarez said.

