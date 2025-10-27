Willie Shuler is charged with murder in the first degree in the death of Cianna Lee, Jersey City Prosecutor Wayne Mello said.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, at 11 p.m., Jersey City police responded to Martin Luther King Drive and Union Street and found two women with gunshot wounds inside a motor vehicle on Oak Street, Mello said.

Cianna Lee was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, Mello said. The second victim, a 37-year-old relative of Lee, was transported to Jersey City Medical Center she was treated for a gunshot wound, Mello said.

Shuler is also charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and multiple weapons offenses, Mello said.

