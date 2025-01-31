U.S. Marshals Capture Jersey City Murder Suspect in Florida

On Sunday, Dec. 8, at 11:20 p.m., Jersey City police responded to a shooting on Fairview Avenue between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and West Side Avenue, and found Dushawn Bell, a 34-year-old Elizabeth resident, with a gunshot wound, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where he died of his injuries, Suarez said.

Zafarri Francis was apprehended in Ocala, Florida by United States Marshals Service Florida Fugitive Task Force, Suarez said. He was charged with murder and multiple weapons offenses, Suarez said.

He was transported to the Marion County Jail where he will await extradition to New Jersey, Suarez said.

