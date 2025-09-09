Two Teens Shot In Jersey City At Car Meetup: Authorities

At 1 a.m., Jersey City police responded to Dey Street where more than 100 vehicles were gathered for a car meetup, Kimberly Wallace Scalfione, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office said.

At 3:20 a.m., police responded to a call for shots fired in the area of St. Paul’s and Duffield avenues and observed 40 vehicles leaving the scene, Wallace-Scalfione said.

Two victims were privately transported to the hospital. A 16-year-old girl suffered a non-life-threatening wound to her foot and a 19-year-old man was struck in the abdomen, Wallace-Scalfione said. Both are in stable condition, Wallace-Scalfione said.

The investigation is ongoing, Wallace-Scalfione said.

