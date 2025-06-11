Two Men Convicted In Double Fatal Jersey City Shooting: Prosecutor

Omire Rios-Williams was convicted of two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault and multiple weapons offenses, Suarez said.

Around 11 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, Jersey City police responded to Crescent Avenue and Brinkerhoff Street and found six people shot, Jersey City Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Two men, Jason Crutcher, 26, and Randolph Black Jr. 25, both Jersey City residents, were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other four victims sustained non-fatal injuries, Suarez said.

Cooleone McNeil, a 25-year-old Bayonne resident, was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and found not guilty on the remaining charges, Suarez said.

Sentencing is scheduled for September.

