Two Jersey City Gang Members Sentenced For Role In Multiple Shootings: Feds

Jakeem Gibson-Madison, a.k.a. “Beanz,” 30; and Terick Rogers, a.k.a. “Moot,” 32, are members of a Jersey City gang associated with the Marion Gardens Housing Complex, US Attorney Phillip Sellinger said. Gibson-Madison was sentenced to 15 years in prison while Rogers was sentenced to 16 years in prison, Sellinger said.

While in the gang, Gibson-Madison and Rogers routinely distributed cocaine and heroin, among other controlled substances, in and around the Marion Gardens Housing Complex, Sellinger said.

They also engaged in acts of violence, including numerous assaults, shootings, and murders, which targeted rival gang members and others, Sellinger said.

Gibson-Madison and another member of the enterprise participated in a shooting in Jan. 2019. Gibson-Madison drove his fellow gang member to the area of Grant Avenue and Ocean Avenue to target a rival gang member. At that time, his fellow gang member shot two victims and attempted to shoot a third, Sellinger said.

In June 2018, Rogers, with two other members of the enterprise, collectively shot five people while celebrating “Meech Day” in honor of a deceased fellow gang member; Sellinger said.

