Three Men Robbed, Sexually Assaulted Two Women At Gunpoint In Jersey City: Prosecutor

The two women agreed to meet three men, Mohamed Mohamed, 24, Abdalla Abdelsalam Elsayed, 20, and Mahmoud Hegazi, 18, all Jersey City residents, at an apartment on Bergen Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

While at the apartment, the women were held against their will and sexually assaulted by the men, Suarez said. A gun was shown and money was stolen from the victims, Suarez said.

The three men were charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault, robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a weapon, making terroristic threats and extortion, Suarez said.

