Teen Charged With Fatally Shooting 15-Year-Old Girl In Jersey City: Prosecutor

On Saturday, Jan. 18, Cianna Lee and a 37-year-old relative were found with gunshot wounds in a car on Oak Street near Martin Luther King Drive and Union Street around 11 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Lee was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, while her relative was hospitalized and is in stable condition, Suarez said.

The 16-year-old is charged as a juvenile with murder in the first degree, attempted murder, aggravated assault and multiple weapons offenses, Suarez said.

