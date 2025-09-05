At 8:13 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Route 46 East, Fairfield police said. While speaking with the driver, Bojian Zhang, officers observed a machete on the floor of the vehicle, police said.

Officers took possession of the machete, police said. During an investigation, Zhang admitted to having an air soft gun in the vehicle glove box, police said. The air soft gun was identical to a Glock 17 handgun, police said. A sword was also located in the car, police said.

Zhang was criminally charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of false government documents, police said.

