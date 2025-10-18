Small Convenience Store Sells Big Lottery Win In Jersey City

The winning ticket, worth $1,615,930, was sold at National Food Store, located at 75 Bleecker Street in Jersey City, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 01, 16, 25, 43, and 45. The Bullseye number was 16 and the XTRA was 04, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

Friday’s jackpot marked the game’s 53rd win of the year and the 11th jackpot to exceed $1 million, officials said.

In addition to the jackpot winner, 42 players matched four out of five numbers to win $500 each. Of those, five players also hit the XTRA, boosting their winnings to $1,500 each, the lottery said.

