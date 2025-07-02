Sixth Person Arrested In Drug Bust At Jersey City Deli: Prosecutor

Jamari Champagne faces numerous drug distribution and drug possession charges, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

In February, law enforcement conducted a court-authorized search of Kaelyn Deli and Grocery at 156 Martin Luther King Drive, Suarez said. During the search, investigators recovered various quantities of suspected cocaine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, and money in various locations throughout the deli, Suarez said.

Following the raid, five Jersey City residents were charged with conspiracy and distribution, Suarez said. Arrested were:

Donte Carlisle, 32

Marc Jeune, 19

Elvin Borbon, 32

Rodney Chappel, 38

Aliquan Hatten, 38

The deli's owner was issued multiple citations for violating city health codes.

