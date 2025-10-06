At 5 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 28, officers responded to Union Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and found Jamaal George, a 27-year-old Jersey City man with a gunshot wound to the upper body, Acting Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello said. George was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after 5:30 a.m., Mello said.

Shakeem Clarke is charged with murder, multiple weapons offenses and endangering an injured victim, police said.

