At 12:20 p.m., Jersey City police responded to a stabbing in the area of Jersey Avenue and located Joan Segovia with an apparent stab wound, 1st Street and Maxwell Street, Acting Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello said.

Segovia was transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just after 1 p.m, Mello said.

Roberto Camacho was detained following the stabbing and has now been formally charged with murder, felony murder and robbery, Mello said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Jersey City and receive free news updates.