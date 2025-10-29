Overcast 56°

SHARE

Roberto Camacho Fatally Stabbed Joan Segovia: Prosecutor

A 61-year-old Jersey City man was arrested and charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Jersey City, authorities announced Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Jersey City police

Jersey City police

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

At 12:20 p.m., Jersey City police responded to a stabbing in the area of Jersey Avenue and located Joan Segovia with an apparent stab wound, 1st Street and Maxwell Street, Acting Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello said.

Segovia was transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just after 1 p.m, Mello said.

Roberto Camacho was detained following the stabbing and has now been formally charged with murder, felony murder and robbery, Mello said.

to follow Daily Voice Jersey City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE