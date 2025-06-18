Popular Jersey City Restaurant Closed After Fire

No one was injured in the blaze, the restaurant said on social media.

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude to the FDJC for their swift response, incredible courage, and exceptional skill,” Harry’s Daughter wrote. “We are truly fortunate to have such a dedicated and fearless fire department serving our city — their professionalism and heart make all the difference in moments like these.”

The restaurant said it would update customers on when they would be able to re-open.

Patrons shared their support for the restaurant on social media.

“So sorry to hear this. Glad everyone was okay,” one commenter said.

“So sad to hear this- wishing you all a speedy recovery from this misfortune- blessed that no one was hurt,” another commenter said.

“Praying for a quick comeback, glad everyone is okay,” another commenter said.

