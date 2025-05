At 8:15 p.m., Jersey City police responded to 117-121 Wade St. and found Gerard Brooker, Sr. with gunshot wounds, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Suarez said.

His son, Gerard Brooker Jr., was arrested at 2:40 a.m. in Manhattan on Sunday, May 11, Suarez said.

Brooker Jr. is charged with murder and multiple weapons offenses, Suarez said.

